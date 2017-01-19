Rieder has just a single assist through seven January games.

With just a goal, five points and a minus-10 rating through his past 20 games, Rieder isn't providing fantasy-worthy numbers and probably shouldn't be owned in many formats. Additionally, he's also sporting a career-best 9.4 shooting percentage, so it isn't out of the question that there isn't a lot of offensive growth ahead, either.

