Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Struggling to score in January
Rieder has just a single assist through seven January games.
With just a goal, five points and a minus-10 rating through his past 20 games, Rieder isn't providing fantasy-worthy numbers and probably shouldn't be owned in many formats. Additionally, he's also sporting a career-best 9.4 shooting percentage, so it isn't out of the question that there isn't a lot of offensive growth ahead, either.
