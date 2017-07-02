Rinaldo (hand) signed a one-year, two-way contract with Arizona on Saturday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Having never surpassed nine points in the NHL during his first five seasons, Rinaldo didn't touch the ice of an NHL game last season. His AHL campaign wasn't much more impressive either, as he tallied just five goals and two assists in 29 games. A fresh start seems necessary, and maybe he can find that in the desert.