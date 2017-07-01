Taylor signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Senators on Saturday.

After playing the past four seasons in Europe, Taylor is looking to bring his talents back to the NHL. He's coming off a remarkable season where he recorded a .932 save percentage and 1.75 GAA over 46 games with Zagreb Medvescak and Novosibirsk Sibir of the KHL. Taylor, 31, will likely still spend most of his time in the AHL since Craig Anderson and Mike Condon are still on staff in Ottawa, but look for his name to come up if there's need for relief in goal.