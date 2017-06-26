Dietz wasn't extended a qualifying offer from the Capitals and will become an unrestricted free agent, Mike Vogel of WashingtonCaps.com reports.

Dietz has played a total of 13 games at the NHL level, all of which came with Montreal in 2015. He spent the entirety of the 2016 campaign with AHL Texas and didn't show enough improvement for the Capitals to feel he was worthy of a qualifying offer. Dietz will head to free agency and can sign with a new team as soon as July 1.