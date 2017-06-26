Darren Dietz: Slated to become free agent
Dietz wasn't extended a qualifying offer from the Capitals and will become an unrestricted free agent, Mike Vogel of WashingtonCaps.com reports.
Dietz has played a total of 13 games at the NHL level, all of which came with Montreal in 2015. He spent the entirety of the 2016 campaign with AHL Texas and didn't show enough improvement for the Capitals to feel he was worthy of a qualifying offer. Dietz will head to free agency and can sign with a new team as soon as July 1.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...