Dietz wasn't extended a qualifying offer from the Capitals and will become an unrestricted free agent, Mike Vogel of WashingtonCaps.com reports.

Dietz has played a total of 13 games at the NHL level, all of which came with Montreal in 2015. He spent the entirety of the 2016 campaign with AHL Texas and didn't show enough improvement for the Capitals to feel he was worthy of a qualifying offer. Dietz will head to free agency and can sign with a new team as soon as July 1.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...