David Musil: Not extended qualifying offer

Musil wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Oilers and will become an unrestricted free agent, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Musil failed to see the ice during the 2016 campaign with the Oilers, as he was instead held in AHL Bakersfield for the majority of the season. At just 24 years old, there's still some potential for improvement from Musil, but the Oilers don't see him in the future plans and will let him walk. Musil will look to latch on with another team ahead of training camp.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...