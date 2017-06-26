David Musil: Not extended qualifying offer
Musil wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Oilers and will become an unrestricted free agent, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
Musil failed to see the ice during the 2016 campaign with the Oilers, as he was instead held in AHL Bakersfield for the majority of the season. At just 24 years old, there's still some potential for improvement from Musil, but the Oilers don't see him in the future plans and will let him walk. Musil will look to latch on with another team ahead of training camp.
