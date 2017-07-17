Play

Shields penned a contract with Villacher SV of the Austrian league.

Since being selected in the sixth round of the 2009 NHL Draft by the Blues, Shields has toiled away in the minor leagues -- primarily in the AHL. With his NHL debut nowhere in sight, the blueliner will look to regain the form he displayed back in his OHL days.

