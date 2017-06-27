Dennis Rasmussen: Doesn't receive qualifying offer

The Blackhawks didn't extend Rasmussen a qualifying offer, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Rasmussen will thus become an unrestricted free agent July 1, and it appears as though his time with the Blackhawks has almost certainly come to an end. This development comes as a bit of a surprise, as Chicago could've undoubtedly made use of the 26-year-old forward's versatility and penalty-killing ability next season. Rasmussen only tallied eight points (four goals, four assists) in 68 games with the 'Hawks last season, so he won't be a desirable option in season-long formats in 2017-18, regardless of where he ends up.

