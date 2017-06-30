Devante Smith-Pelly: Sent packing
Smith-Pelly (lower body) was waived by New Jersey on Friday in order to buy out the final two years of his contract.
The Devils will receive $1.125 million in cap savings by parting ways with Smith-Pelly for the 2017-18 campaign. During his two seasons with New Jersey, the 25-year-old saw action in a mere 71 contests in which he notched a total of 12 goals and 10 helpers. Per NHL rules, the winger must have been cleared from the lower-body ailment that ended his 2016-17 prematurely.
