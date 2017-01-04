Henrique picked up a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Carolina.

This was a nice bounce-back effort for Henrique, who had only one point over the last five games and just one shot on goal in three consecutive contests coming in. He's had some hot runs, but on the balance of it, Henrique isn't going to give you much more than he did last year (50 points), and he'll probably give you less, particularly in the goals category. There's not a great likelihood that he even approaches 30 this year.