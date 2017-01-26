Henrique has been held to one goal with no assists in his past nine games.

Henrique continues to be given every opportunity to produce while centering both the second line and the second power-play unit, but simply isn't clicking. He has skated under 19 minutes only three times in this poor stretch, and will continue to play a prominent role given the lack of skilled personnel to take his place. While the 26-year-old center's career-low 12.1 percent conversion rate on shots will likely bounce back closer to his career average of 15.2 percent, a lack of assists will continue to put a damper on his value.