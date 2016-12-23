Devils' Adam Henrique: Two points in win over Flyers
Henrique scored his eighth goal of the season, and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Flyers.
Henrique is on pace to hit the 20-goal mark for the third time in the past four seasons. New Jersey's second-line center has experienced a predictable decline from last season's career-high 20.1 percent shooting percentage, but is still converting at a healthy and sustainable 14.8 percent rate.
More News
-
Devils' Adam Henrique: Notches shortie, helper in losing effort•
-
Devils' Adam Henrique: Picks up two points in losing cause•
-
Devils' Adam Henrique: Sends game into overtime•
-
Devils' Adam Henrique: Buries game-winner in overtime•
-
Devils' Adam Henrique: Finally scores first goal of 2016-17•
-
Devils' Adam Henrique: Returns to practice•