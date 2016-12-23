Henrique scored his eighth goal of the season, and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Flyers.

Henrique is on pace to hit the 20-goal mark for the third time in the past four seasons. New Jersey's second-line center has experienced a predictable decline from last season's career-high 20.1 percent shooting percentage, but is still converting at a healthy and sustainable 14.8 percent rate.