Greene (undisclosed) was not on the ice for practice Thursday, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

While playing in Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes, Greene was unfortunately hit near the eye after he deflected a shot, but the Star Ledger reports that the stalwart isn't actually dealing with an eye injury. He's currently third on the franchise list for consecutive games played (350), so look for Greene to do everything he can to keep the streak alive and play in Friday's game against the Leafs.