Greene (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, retroactive to Jan. 3.

Greene is accustomed to playing through bumps and bruises -- his iron-man streak of 350 games played came to an end last Friday -- so the veteran blueliner's latest malady must be relatively significant to have sent him to IR. Still, most fantasy owners won't notice the move, as Greene has only produced nine points (three goals, six assists) in 39 games this season.