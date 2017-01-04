Devils' Andy Greene: Sustains eye ailment Tuesday
Greene left Tuesday's contest against the Hurricanes with an eye injury.
Greene recorded 9:51 of ice time before being struck by a puck that was deflected and went under the eye visor. Details concerning his status will likely be released prior to the Devils' upcoming matchup with the Leafs on Friday, but consider him day-to-day for now.
