Devils' Andy Greene: Unavailable against Oilers
Greene (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Edmonton on Saturday, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.
When healthy, Greene has managed a meager two helpers in his last 15 outings, along with a minus-8 rating over that stretch. On the year, the blueliner is logging significant minutes -- 21:43 of ice time per night -- but has been unable to translate that into fantasy production.
