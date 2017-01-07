Greene (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Edmonton on Saturday, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.

When healthy, Greene has managed a meager two helpers in his last 15 outings, along with a minus-8 rating over that stretch. On the year, the blueliner is logging significant minutes -- 21:43 of ice time per night -- but has been unable to translate that into fantasy production.

