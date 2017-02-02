Greene (upper body) will slot in Friday for a home game against the Flames, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Finally experiencing an injury that was too much to contain, the Iron Man -- on Jan. 7 -- snapped an incredible run of 350 consecutive games played, and would end up missing 11 more to take us to this point. Still, Greene should reprise his role as a top-four defenseman with heavy minutes on the penalty kill. He has just nine points in 39 games, though, so he may only be worth activating in fantasy leagues where blocked shots weigh heavily -- he's got 79 of those.