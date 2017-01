Greene (upper body) has been ruled out against the Maple Leafs on Friday, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

Greene last missed a game during the 2011-12 season on his way to 350 consecutive appearances. No doubt an impressive feat, but still more than 600 games away from the all-time record held by former Hartford Whaler Doug Jarvis. In his 39 outings this year, Greene has managed just nine points while also posting a minus-11 rating, which means his absence is unlikely to impact most fantasy owners.