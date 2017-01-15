Devils' Andy Greene: Will remain sidelined Sunday
Greene said the swelling in his left arm is finally subsiding, but he will not be ready to play in Sunday's road game against the Canucks, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.
Greene had his streak of 350 consecutive games played snapped last Friday. It appears he is slowly making some progress, but shooting is reportedly still an issue for the defenseman. Keep Greene reserved until he is able to officially return and play without any ill effects of his injury.