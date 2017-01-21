Devils' Beau Bennett: Sees modest point streak end
Bennett was scoreless with two shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 loss against the Canadiens.
Bennett entered the game with a goal, assist and plus-2 over the past two outings, but he was unable to extend his modest streak. He is a light scorer who doesn't contribute positively in many scoring categories. Penalty minutes are the area he can help fantasy owners in the deepest of formats.
