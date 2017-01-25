Bennett (lower body) was placed on injured reserve -- retroactive to Jan. 20 -- on Wednesday.

The looming All-Star break will afford Bennett extra time to heal. He dealt with a leg injury in early December, only to sustain a separate lower-body ailment upon blocking a shot in a game against the Canadiens last Friday. Still, as bottom-six forward who's been averaging one point every four games, the development of Bennett going on IR shouldn't cause much of a stir in the fantasy realm.