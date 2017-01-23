Bennett (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's matchup with Los Angeles, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

The 25-year-old will miss his second-straight game as the result of blocking a shot Friday. With 10 points in 40 games, owners in most leagues should steer clear, especially given the injury.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola