Devils' Beau Bennett: Won't play Tuesday
Bennett (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's matchup with Los Angeles, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.
The 25-year-old will miss his second-straight game as the result of blocking a shot Friday. With 10 points in 40 games, owners in most leagues should steer clear, especially given the injury.
