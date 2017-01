Lovejoy was scoreless in Friday's 3-1 loss against New Jersey.

Lovejoy is without a point in each of his 10 games in January, and he has just one goal and four points overall this season. He did post a shot on goal, minor penalty, two hits and two blocked shots, and the latter two categories are where he can serve fantasy owners best in deeper formats. The light-scoring rearguard has 86 blocked shots and 57 hits through 46 games.