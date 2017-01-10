Coleman was called up to the Devils on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Coleman will be with the team at the onset of a four-game road trip that begins with Thursday's clash against the Oilers. He's known as a feisty little bugger skilled on the forecheck. However, despite Jacob Josefson (illness) and Vernon Fiddler (lower body) being uncertain to play, Coleman is no lock to draw into Thursday's game against the Oilers, since the Devils had enough players to fill out the forward lines even before the rookie's promotion.