Coleman was reassigned to AHL Albany on Saturday.

This is simply an example of a rookie paying his dues. New Jersey activated veteran Vern Fiddler (lower body) from injured reserve, essentially punching Coleman's ticket back to the AHL. Selected in the third round (75th overall) of the 2011 draft, Coleman will now focus on continuing his impressive AHL campaign for which he's posted 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 34 games with a plus-15 rating also found on his player card.