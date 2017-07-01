Boyle signed a two-year, $5.1 million contract with the Devils on Saturday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Boyle produced at a solid clip with the Lightning, notching 22 points over 54 games prior to the trade deadline. However, that didn't carry over with him once he was dealt to the Maple Leafs, tallying just three assists and no goals in 21 games after being moved to Toronto. He did notch another two helpers in six playoff game, but he will now take his talents back to the US with New Jersey. The veteran will join a group that struggled to light the lamp consistently in 2016-17, averaging just 2.20 goals per game.