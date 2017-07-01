Gibbons signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils on Saturday.

Gibbons hasn't seen NHL ice since the 2014-15 season, when he played for Columbus. He produced modest numbers for AHL Albany last season, racking up 36 points in 72 games. With first-overall pick, Nico Hischier, in the program now too, it'll be even more difficult for Gibbons to make the big club lineup.

