Strait signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils on Saturday. The deal is worth $650,000 at the NHL level and $200,00 in the minors, per CapFriendly.

The Boston University product spent the bulk of the 2016-17 season with AHL Manitoba, a minor-league affiliate of the Jets, producing 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) and 36 PIM over 58 games. He was up in the NHL for five contests, tacking on five assists over that span. New Jersey is the fourth NHL team to have acquired Strait over the course of his career; the Massachusetts native was picked by the Penguins in the third-round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, but he logged just 12 NHL games over two seasons in the Burgh before the Islanders took him in for 170 matches between 2012-16. We'd love to give Strait the benefit of the doubt now that he has a clean slate with a new franchise, but he'll be hard-pressed to earn enough playing time to lift brows in the fantasy realm.