Schneider saved 24 of 28 shots during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Schneider couldn't solve the Penguins in back-to-back contests, giving up a total of eight goals. The netminder has just two wins in December and has truly struggled. With one shutout aside, the 30-year-old has allowed four or more tallies in seven separate appearances.

