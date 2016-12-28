Devils' Cory Schneider: Allows four goals again
Schneider saved 24 of 28 shots during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
Schneider couldn't solve the Penguins in back-to-back contests, giving up a total of eight goals. The netminder has just two wins in December and has truly struggled. With one shutout aside, the 30-year-old has allowed four or more tallies in seven separate appearances.
