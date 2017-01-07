Schneider allowed three goals on five shots and was pulled just 14:40 into the first period of Friday's loss to Toronto.

It wasn't Schneider's night and coughing up the puck to Connor Brown on the power play was particularly weak. After stopping 51 of 52 shots during a two-game winning streak, this was a disappointing outing. Schneider is just 12-13-5 with an underwhelming .905 save percentage and 2.81 GAA, which represents his worst production since the 2010-11 campaign. He's no longer a matchup-proof starter, let alone a mid-tier No. 1 goalie for your virtual team. You're giving Schneider the benefit of the doubt at your own risk until he finds the form he had shown through his first three seasons with New Jersey.