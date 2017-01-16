Schneider allowed just one goal on 22 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Canucks on Sunday.

This victory snapped a four-game losing streak for Schneider, but he only played poorly in one of those starts. Even including a game where he allowed three goals in 14:40 versus Toronto on Jan. 6, Schneider has a 1.74 GAA and .940 save percentage in January. Wins are going to be tough for Schneider to come by in the second half, but he should continue to excel in the other categories.