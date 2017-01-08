Schneider allowed two goals on 43 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Oilers on Saturday.

He bounced back from his awful start Friday, but it still wasn't enough, as Edmonton tallied the game-winning goal on the power play in overtime. At even strength, Schneider stopped 37 of the 38 shots he faced. Sure, he yielded three goals on five shots Friday versus Toronto, but Scheider still has a .940 save percentage and 1.82 GAA in his last four games. Those numbers are certainly a site for sore eyes, as Scheider came into Saturday with his worst GAA and save percentage in a season since joining the Devils in 2013-14.