Schneider allowed four goals on 38 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss against the Flames.

Schneider entered the third period with the lead, but he allowed the final two goals of the game to take the loss. He has yielded three or more goals in four of his past five appearances, as the veteran is going through a rather shaky stretch at the moment. Treat him more as a No. 2 fantasy backstop until he gets things ironed out.