Devils' Cory Schneider: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter
Schneider will guard the net Tuesday aginst the Wild, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.
Schneider has gone 1-0-1 in his two previous starts during the team's four-game road trip and will look to close it out with another win Tuesday. It may prove a difficult task against a Wild team that's scored 17 goals during its current four-game winning streak.
