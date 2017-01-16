Schneider will guard the net Tuesday aginst the Wild, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Schneider has gone 1-0-1 in his two previous starts during the team's four-game road trip and will look to close it out with another win Tuesday. It may prove a difficult task against a Wild team that's scored 17 goals during its current four-game winning streak.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola