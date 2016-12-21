Schneider gave up five goals on 32 shots during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Nashville.

He was coming off a solid outing against the Rangers, which sparked some optimism for Tuesday, especially with the fact that Nashville only averages 2.27 goals per game. However, things again didn't go his way, and now Schneider is staring at a five-game losing streak. To make matters worse, the netminder has only recorded one win on the month and has given up four or more tallies in five of seven appearances. It's safe to say that Schneider should not be in your fantasy lineups until he recaptures his old form.