Schneider was the first goalie off the ice at practice, and is expected to start against Buffalo on Monday, Andrew Gross of the Record reports.

The 30-year-old will have played in six straight games if he gets the nod Monday. He hasn't been perfect in that time, with three games allowing three or more goals, but in his other two games he was solid, allowing zero and one goal respectively.

