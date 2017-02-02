Schneider will start in goal Friday night, facing the Flames on home ice, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Calgary has won each of its last two games, with eight goals scored over that span. Schneider can't afford to have too many elements working against him, as the Devils have struggled on both ends of the ice and currently sit in the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, which is arguably the league's toughest. The 30-year-old backstop is 10-5-2 with a 2.40 GAA and .916 save mark at home this season. For comparison's sake, he's 2.23/.923 for his career, painting the picture of just how much he's been struggling between the pipes in 2016-17.