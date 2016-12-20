Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's contest
Schneider will guard the goal in Tuesday's home game against the Predators.
Schneider has struggled in the month of December, posting a 1-3-2 record with an ugly 3.62 GAA and .887 save percentage over six appearances. The 30-year-old goaltender will look to get back on track in a home matchup with a Nashville squad averaging 2.27 goals per game on the road this season, 20th in the NHL.
