Schneider will guard the goal in Tuesday's home game against the Predators.

Schneider has struggled in the month of December, posting a 1-3-2 record with an ugly 3.62 GAA and .887 save percentage over six appearances. The 30-year-old goaltender will look to get back on track in a home matchup with a Nashville squad averaging 2.27 goals per game on the road this season, 20th in the NHL.

