Schneider was magnificent, stopping 31 of 32 shots in a 5-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The 30-year-old allowed four goals Friday night versus Calgary, so this was an impressive bounce back just 24 hours later. That's the norm with Schneider lately. Since Dec. 22, in games after he allowed at least four goals, Schneider is 3-1-0 with a 1.26 GAA. He may not be having the type of season fantasy owners were hoping, but at least Schneider has prevented long losing streaks as of late.