Schneider will start in the crease Monday against the Sabres, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Schneider's earned his team points in five of his last six starts, but his performances have been hit or miss over that span. He's allowed three or more goals in three of his last four starts now and faces a Buffalo club that was eighth in the league in scoring (3.23 goals per game) during January.

