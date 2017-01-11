Devils' Cory Schneider: In net Thursday
Schneider will guard the posts Thursday against the Oilers, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.
Schneider has been on the short end of the stick these days as he's gone 0-2-1 with a 2.63 GAA and .920 save percentage over his last three starts. He'll look to get back in the win column against a Columbus team that averages 2.81 goals per game, ninth in the NHL.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Suffers tough-luck loss to Panthers•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Tending twine Monday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Bounces back in loss versus Oilers•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Looking to put ugly start behind him Saturday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Allows three goals before early exit•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Tending twine Friday against Toronto•