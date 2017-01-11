Schneider will guard the posts Thursday against the Oilers, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Schneider has been on the short end of the stick these days as he's gone 0-2-1 with a 2.63 GAA and .920 save percentage over his last three starts. He'll look to get back in the win column against a Columbus team that averages 2.81 goals per game, ninth in the NHL.