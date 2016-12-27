Schneider will start in goal Tuesday night, facing the Penguins on home ice, Jim Cerny of The Hockey Writers reports.

Schneider will certainly be looking for a fresh start to the new year, having slumped to a 2.86 GAA through 26 starts this campaign. For perspective, he'd posted no worse than a 2.26 GAA in his first three seasons with the Devils. Schneider did shut out a punchy Flyers team last Thursday, but the Penguins beat him four times for an .897 save mark in his latest outing for the second end of a back-to-back set. The 30-year-old backstop has been terrible on the road but naturally the opposite holds true when he performs in front of a sea of red -- he's gone 9-1-1 at home and 1-10-4 on the road this season.