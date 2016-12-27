Devils' Cory Schneider: Looking to exact revenge on Pens
Schneider will start in goal Tuesday night, facing the Penguins on home ice, Jim Cerny of The Hockey Writers reports.
Schneider will certainly be looking for a fresh start to the new year, having slumped to a 2.86 GAA through 26 starts this campaign. For perspective, he'd posted no worse than a 2.26 GAA in his first three seasons with the Devils. Schneider did shut out a punchy Flyers team last Thursday, but the Penguins beat him four times for an .897 save mark in his latest outing for the second end of a back-to-back set. The 30-year-old backstop has been terrible on the road but naturally the opposite holds true when he performs in front of a sea of red -- he's gone 9-1-1 at home and 1-10-4 on the road this season.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Allows four goals again•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Yields four goals to Penguins•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Will start Friday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Stops 16 in shutout win•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Tending twine Thursday against Philadelphia•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Continues downward spiral, gives up five•