Schneider will start in goal at home against the Oilers on Saturday, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.

Schneider was pulled from his start Friday -- upon allowing three goals on five shots to the Maple Leafs -- but rather than set him on the pine, coach John Hynes reportedly will make adjustments on the blue line, namely with the freshly recalled Johann Auvitu bumping Seth Helgeson from the lineup. Schneider will try to get back on track against an Oilers team ranked ninth in the league at 2.83 goals per contest.