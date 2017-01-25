Schneider was yanked after stopping just nine of 12 shots in the first period of Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

Just when things were starting to go well for Schneider with five straight games of .912 save marks or better, he turned in this dud -- made worse by Keith Kinkaid's strong relief appearance (13 saves on 13 shots). Schneider's actually been rather thoroughly outperformed by his backup in terms of both GAA and save percentage, but the Devils don't seem too inclined to make a change in the playing time here as long as their No. 1 remains healthy.