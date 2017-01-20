Schneider came down with an illness Friday, putting his status for the evening's contest against the Canadiens into question, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

The illness caused Schneider to miss morning skate, while the Devils had backup Keith Kinkaid and goalie coach Chris Terreri taking shots in that session. With Schneider's status possibly coming down to a game-time call, this could force the club to summon an emergency goalie, unless they feel confident dressing Terreri -- hey, the Panthers had an account executive suit up as the emergency option when Roberto Luongo sustained an injury in warmups earlier this month, so it's not beyond the realm of possibility.