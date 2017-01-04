Schneider turned in his second consecutive strong outing Tuesday, stopping 29 of 30 shots in a 3-1 win over Carolina.

After he shut out the Bruins on Monday, the Devils rolled Schneider right back out for the second of back-to-backs instead of turning to Keith Kinkaid, and he rewarded them like we haven't seen in months. Stunningly, Schneider hadn't put up consecutive games with save percentages north of .900 since Nov. 12 and 15. The slump he was mired in from mid-November through the end of December was brutal -- 3-9-3 with a 3.51 GAA and .883 save percentage -- but perhaps turning the page to the new year has somehow helped Schneider find his game. Approach him with caution as the Devils face off against the dangerous Leafs and Oilers on Friday and Saturday, respectively, but it shouldn't take that much to raise your level of optimism about the 30-year-old netminder, considering his track record.