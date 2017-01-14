Schneider will guard the cage in Sunday's' road game against the Canucks, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Schneider has played well lately, posting a 1.95 GAA and .942 save percentage over his last three appearances, but has suffered three consecutive losses due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The American backstop will look to pick up his 13th win of the season in a tough road matchup with a Canucks team that is 15-6-2 at home this season.