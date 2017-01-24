Schneider will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Kings, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Schneider has played well of late, compiling a 2-1-2 record with a 1.96 GAA and .938 save percentage over his last five appearances. The American netminder will look to pick up his 15th win of the season in a favorable home matchup with a Kings team that's only averaging 2.13 goals per game on the road this season, 26th in the NHL.

