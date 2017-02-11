Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting versus San Jose on Sunday
Schneider will be in the crease on the road against the Sharks on Sunday, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.
Schneider has had an up-and-down season, including recently. In his last two starts, both wins, he's only allowed one goal in each game. However, in four of his last seven starts he's allowed at least three goals.
