Schneider stopped all 16 shots he faced in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Flyers.

The struggling goaltender didn't need to work very hard for this one, as the defense in front of him kept opposing opportunities limited. Despite the shutout, Schneider's 2.81 GAA is still by far his worst mark since 2009-10. If his six straight seasons with a 2.26 or better GAA are any indication, it's only a matter of time until the 30-year-old turns things around.