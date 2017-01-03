Schneider stopped all 22 shots he faced to shutout Boston on Monday.

While this was Schneider's second shutout in his past four starts, he has also allowed four goals or more in six of his last nine outings. In fact, he entered Monday's contest with an uncharacteristic .885 save percentage, 3.61 GAA and just one win through those prior eight games. After posting a .924 save percentage and a 2.14 GAA over his first three seasons with New Jersey, there is no way to cast 2016-17 as anything other than a disappointment from Schneider. Even following his perfect outing Monday, he can't be started with full confidence until there is a string of solid showings.